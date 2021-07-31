Fernando Tatis Jr., following his first shoulder injury of the season, in April. Photo credit: Screenshot, NBC Sports

The Padres not only have to do without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the next 10 days, but now they’re also dealing with the loss of starter Chris Paddack.

Paddack joined Tatis Saturday on the 10-day injured list, the team announced.

The right-hander strained his oblique in a bullpen session, while the All-Star shortstop continues to try to manage a left shoulder that’s subject to separation until surgeons can correct the issue.

Fernando Tatís Jr. exits the field and heads to the locker room after an apparent injury suffered sliding into 3rd base.@Padres pic.twitter.com/M0RWSeoDth — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) July 31, 2021

Manager Jayce Tingler said Tatis felt “more tender” Friday than at other times when the shoulder has gone out. He credited his star with having “an incredibly unique ability to recover and recover well.”

“That’s why we’re hopeful that it’s sooner rather than later.” Tingler said, “but we’re just gonna have to wait and see.”

Meanwhile, Paddack, Tingler said, saw improvement in his range of motion Saturday. The good thing, he added, was that Paddack stopped pitching immediately when he first felt the pain during his workout between starts.

There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man, as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. The middle ground between light and shadow.



You've stepped into… the Crone Zone. pic.twitter.com/htRLcgUw2u — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 1, 2021

“What we’re hopeful is that we caught it in time before aggravating it more,” he said.

The Padres will try to salvage a split Sunday after losing to the Colorado Rockies for the second straight game Saturday, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth offered a bright spot, with his 15th homer of the year, a two-run shot.

Reiss Knehr takes the mound in the 1:10 p.m. start.

The team then hits the road, starting a two-game series with the Oakland A’s Tuesday. The Padres are 6.5 games behind the division-leading San Francisco Giants.