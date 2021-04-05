Fernando Tatis Jr. after suffering a shoulder injury in the third inning of the Padres’ loss Monday. Photo credit: Screenshot, NBC Sports

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered what the team called “a left shoulder subluxation” in Monday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants.

The Padres said they will re-evaluate Tatis for the partial shoulder dislocation on Tuesday.

The shortstop left the game at Petco Park in the third inning after a hard swing on a 2-2 pitch from Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani.

He immediately collapsed to his knees, clutching his left arm.

Fernando Tatis Jr. went back to the clubhouse after hurting himself on this swing pic.twitter.com/iQh81fkwjU — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 6, 2021

Manager Jayce Tingler said Tatis has dealt with the shoulder, which “comes out (and) comes back in.” He refused to speculate about how long his shortstop might be out, but added that as far as pain, “that’s the most I’ve seen him in.”

Ha-Seong Kim stepped in for Tatis and went hitless in three at-bats. The Padres fell to the Giants 3-2, with Craig Stammen taking the loss.

The Friars have a lot riding on their 22-year-old star. This off-season, they signed him to a $340 million contract that runs through 2035.

But Tatis has experienced a slow start to his 2021 season, entering Monday’s game hitting .167 with just four hits in 18 at-bats. He’s also made five errors.

He dealt with left shoulder pain in the spring that forced him out of a game after a play at short on March 23.

He hit his first home run of 2021 on Sunday though, a massive shot in the Padres’ 3-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Updated 11:15 p.m. April 5, 2021