Swimmer Michael Andrew of Encinitas, at his first Olympic Games, finished fifth Thursday in the 200m individual medley final in Tokyo.

China, Great Britain and Switzerland captured the medals ahead of Andrew, with a time of 1:57:31. Wang Shun of China swam a 1:55 to win the gold.

That followed Andrew’s fourth-place finish last weekend in the 100m breaststroke.

He has one more chance for a medal. His heats in the 50m freestyle begin Friday.

He faced an issue late Thursday though. USA Today reported that the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Andrew, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, violated protocol by not wearing a mask during interviews at the Games.

The committee, according to the report, will review the matter.

Swimming continues through Sunday. The U.S. has won 24 swimming medals – 6 gold and 9 each, silver and bronze.

In qualifying for the Olympics, Andrew, 22, finished first in the 200m IM and the 100m breaststroke and second in the 50m freestyle.

Andrew, a North County transplant, enjoys YouTube, where his channel has amassed 57,300 subscribers.

According to NBC San Diego, the Kansas native, a child of parents from South Africa, showed promise early on, and turned pro at a young age – 14.

“Dad’s my coach, mom’s my agent, my sister is my biggest supporter,” Andrew told NBC San Diego. “We’re always surfing together hanging out and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the family unit that we are.”

They stood behind him Thursday, hosting an open watch party at a Carlsbad church to cheer him on.