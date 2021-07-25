Manny Machado homered in the Padres’ Sunday loss. Photo credit: Screen shot, @Padres, via Twitter

The Padres will trade for infielder Adam Frazier and send the Pittsburgh Pirates three minor leaguers in return, MLB.com reported Sunday.

The team will give up Tucupita Marcano, who has logged time with the big club, along with a pitcher and outfielder.

A move by the Pirates, according to MLB, suggested the trade will happen, though neither team confirmed it. The team removed Frazier late in Pittsburgh’s Sunday game against the San Francisco Giants.

Another bat headed to Slam Diego.@Padres reportedly acquire Adam Frazier from Pirates, according to MLB Network Insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/9Tn7Y7KrdP — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2021

The trade came as the Padres dropped the final game of their 10-game road trip, 9-3, to the Miami Marlins. They split the four-game series in Miami.

Frazier, a career .283 hitter, has a .324 average this year. He’ll turn 30 in the off-season.

MLB also noted that he is flexible – he can play both second base and left field.

Marcano, ranked as the Padres’ No. 5 prospect, played in 25 major-league games this season, hitting .182.

MLB reported that the Pirates also will receive pitcher Michell Miliano, who has played Class-A ball, and outfielder Jack Suwinski, who has played Class-AA ball for Frazier.

The Padres had a flurry of trades prior to the Aug. 31 deadline in 2020. Could the Frazier deal be a preview of things to come before Friday’s 2021 deadline?

After an off-day, the Padres open a brief, six-game home stand Tuesday. The Oakland A’s come to town, followed by the Colorado Rockies.