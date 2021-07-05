Chad Baker-Mazara while he played for Duquesne. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

Chad Baker-Mazara will transfer to the San Diego State men’s basketball program, the school recently announced.

Baker, who will be a sophomore in the upcoming season with four years of eligibility remaining, will compete to be one of the Aztecs starting five in the fall.



A native of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Baker-Mazara played for Duquesne University last season where he averaged 9.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game. He started in 13 of his 15 appearances last season.



Baker-Mazara earned the Atlantic-10 Conference Rookie of the Week honor on Jan. 25 after averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in a pair of games.



After graduating from high school, Baker-Mazara spent one year at the SPIRE Institute in Ohio. He led the team to a 23-4 record, including a run of 20 consecutive wins. SPIRE finished the regular season ranked No. 8 in the nation and was one of 14 teams to qualify for the 2020 National Prep Championship.

In two years at Colonia (N.J.) High School, after moving to the U.S. prior to his junior year, he led the team to back-to-back Greater Middlesex Con­­­ference tournament semifinal appearances. As a senior he averaged 18.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks and was named the 2018-19 Boys Basketball Player of the Year by a local publication.

In addition, the team won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North 2 Group III section crown.

Last year, the Aztecs won their conference-leading 14th Mountain West championship, finishing the regular season with a 23-4 record and earning a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament, where they lost in the opening round.

Baker-Mazara joins transfers Tahirou Diabate, Matt Bradley, and incoming freshman Demarshay Johnson Jr., as new faces for the Aztecs.