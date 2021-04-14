Trey Pulliam jumps into Nathan Mensah’s arms to celebrate his last-second winning shot against Nevada on Jan. 9. Photo credit: Colleen Hume, goaztecs.com

Seniors Trey Pulliam and Joshua Tomaić will return to San Diego State for the coming school year, taking advantage of the NCAA’s offer of an additional year of eligibility.

The extra year, for athletes in Division I fall and winter sports, is available because of the pandemic.



Pulliam and Tomaić played big roles in the Aztecs’ 23-5 season, in which SDSU won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament championships, and earned a spot in the NCAA tournament.



A starting guard in all 28 games this past season, Pulliam averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He shot 41.1% from the floor and 27.1% from distance, while also leading the Aztecs in assists (99) and steals (39).

.@JTTomaic spoke with XTRA 1360 Fox Sports SD yesterday about his decision to return to the Aztecs for another year. #GoAztecs https://t.co/8PSoLGy7gw — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) April 14, 2021

In the biggest games, the Bryan, Texas native displayed some of his best work. Against Boise State on Feb. 25, he had 18 points and four rebounds. On Jan. 9, against Nevada, he hit the game-winning shot as the clock expired. He also had a career-high eight assists in the team’s conference crown-clinching game at UNLV on March 3.



In the 2021 Mountain West tournament, he recorded three straight games with double-digit scoring and averaged 12.7 points, with 3.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game.



Pulliam also was named an honorable mention All-Mountain West performer.



Tomaić, a grad student who transferred from Maryland, enjoyed the best season of his college career.



He appeared in all 28 games and started once, on Senior Day against Boise State. He averaged 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game.



The forward obliterated his previous season and career bests at SDSU. That includes scoring more than double the points in one year at San Diego State (128), than he had in any single season at Maryland.

The native of Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain, also had 17 assists last season.



