Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two home runs off Clayton Kershaw Friday, and etched his name into the record books. Photo credit: @Padres, via Twitter

Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw engaged in another pitchers’ duel Friday, with Darvish prevailing this time as the Padres took their second straight from the Dodgers, 6-1.

The Padres added three insurance runs in the 9th, but until then had held on to a 3-1 lead, thanks to three solo home runs off Kershaw.

Wil Myers started off the Padres scoring with a solo shot in the 2nd. Fernando Tatis Jr. followed with his own in the 3rd and 5th innings.

Tatis, who has had a rough start to the season, raised his average to .208 with three hits in five at-bats.

“They felt pretty good,” Tatis said of the homers, in a post-game interview on Bally Sports San Diego.

They felt even better because of a historic link to his father, Fernando Tatis, who had a momentous day at Dodger Stadium himself 22 years ago – also on April 23.

Tatis Jr. was just a baby when his father, while playing for St. Louis, did something no other ballplayer has ever done. He hit two grand slams in one inning, against former Dodger Chan Ho Park.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, they are the only father-son players to have multi-homer games on the same field on the same date.

It sounds like a fairy tale, but manager Jayce Tingler focused on the practical. He has been relieved to see signs that his young star is shaking off his 2021 funk. He pointed to Tatis’ defensive play Thursday – he finished a key double play – and at the plate. Tingler said “you know he’s just finding the barrel more.”

Darvish went 7 innings, with nine strike outs. He also fanned the heart of the Dodger order – Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Edwin Rios – in the 6th as he improved to 2-1.

Turnabout was fair play for the Padres’ defense Friday, especially involving Tommy Pham and Mookie Betts. Pham made a catch from his knees in the 5th on Betts’ sinking liner, then turned it into a double play to get Kershaw, who had singled.

Betts barely caught Pham’s liner to end the game last Saturday, and for even more revenge-minded fans, Machado also made him pay. In the 7th, the third baseman snagged a bullet off Betts’ bat to end the inning with two on, maintaining the Padres’ two-run lead.

The teams play again at 6:10 p.m. Saturday as Blake Snell faces Trevor Bauer.