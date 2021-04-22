Trent Grisham, left, celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. after his homer puts the Padres up 2-0 Thursday. Photo credit: Screen shot, Bally Sports San Diego

The Padres survived another tight game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, winning 3-2 in the first of four at Dodger Stadium.

Jake Cronenworth made a potentially game-saving grab in the 8th and Mark Melancon struck out the side an inning later to earn his seventh save.

The Padres started the scoring in the 2nd inning, when Manny Machado knocked in Fernando Tatis Jr., who had singled and stolen second.

Then in the 6th, Trent Grisham hit a solo home run to right make it 2-0.

That held until the next inning, as starter Ryan Weathers had held the Dodgers to one hit over 5 2/3 innings before giving way to Austin Adams.

But Emilio Pagan began the 7th by giving up back-to-back solo homers to A.J. Pollock and Sheldon Neuse to tie up the game. Newcomer Nabil Crismatt came into to restore order, retiring Mookie Betts and Corey Seager.

The Padres nipped ahead in the 8th, after starter Walker Buehler exited. Against reliever Blake Treinen, Jurickson Profar and Victor Caratini singled, putting runners on first and third.

Tatis Jr. came up and grounded into a double play, but Profar scored to put the Padres up 3-2.

Crismatt immediately got into trouble in bottom of the inning, as Justin Turner and Will Smith singled and doubled. Tim Hill replaced him, and with the bases loaded, he induced Neuse smash a grounder to Cronenworth, who didn’t field it cleanly, but nonetheless fed Tatis who completed the inning-ending double play.

“That play definitely felt like a playoff home run in a critical moment with your life on the line,” manager Jayce Tingler said.

Meanwhile, following his ill-fated season debut Wednesday, the Padres placed Dinelson Lamet on the 10-day Injured List with right forearm inflammation. Reliever Keone Kela, suffering from right shoulder inflammation, joined him.

Tingler told MLB.com that doctors and trainers have been “pretty encouraged” at least with Lamet, despite initial fears about his brief two-inning appearance against the Brewers.

The team called up pitchers Crismatt and Nick Ramirez from the alternate training site to take their spots.

The series continues at 7:10 p.m. Friday with a rematch of aces Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw prevailed last weekend as the Dodgers won 2-0.