Dinelson Lamet pitches for the Padres in his first start of the season, but lasted only two innings. Photo by Chris Stone

The Padres suffered two blows Wednesday – a sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers and an ominous start from Dinelson Lamet.

Lamet was only able to go two innings in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss before leaving his 2021 debut with forearm tightness, MLB.com reported.

It was the right-hander’s first start since September, when an elbow strain forced him to sit out the rest of the season. The Padres held out hope for Lamet, extending his rehab beyond the spring.

Pitcher Dinelson Lamet warms up before the game. Photo by Chris Stone A Milwaukee Brewer fan wears a cheese head. Photo by Chris Stone Trent Grisham steals second base. Photo by Chris Stone

“We’ll have to wait and see, ultimately, what the doctors say,” Tingler told MLB.com.

The latest pitching setback came a day after young starter Adrian Morejon went under the knife for Tommy John surgery.

According to MLB.com, manager Jayce Tingler said the procedure “went well.” Morejon, 22, last pitched April 11 and will miss the remainder of the year.

Hello again, Dinelson Lamet’s slider pic.twitter.com/CaZa7R0qpw — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) April 21, 2021

The Padres head into their second showdown with the Dodgers – this time a four-game series that starts Thursday in Los Angeles – after listless losses against the Brewers. Frustrations boiled over enough Wednesday that Tingler got himself tossed.

They scored just three runs in the three games to close out their homestand and found themselves in the record books due to the Brewers’ Corbin Burnes. The right-hander struck out 10 Friars in his team’s 6-0 win on Tuesday, bringing his season total to 40.

Jayce Tingler has been ejected from today's game. pic.twitter.com/XEGq8GEh40 — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) April 21, 2021

That sets a baseball record for the most strikeouts by a starter, without having issued a walk.

The pitching outlook gets no easier going into the Dodgers series. Three of the games feature the same match-ups as the Petco Park series last weekend:

7:10 p.m. Thursday – Ryan Weathers vs. Walker Buehler

7:10 p.m. Friday – Yu Darvish vs. Clayton Kershaw

6:10 p.m. Saturday – Blake Snell vs. Trevor Bauer

4 p.m. Sunday – Joe Musgrove vs. Dustin May

Aside from the lagging offense, the Padres also have 17 errors. That ties them for the MLB lead with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Padres enter the series against the 14-4 Dodgers – baseball’s best record – playing .500 ball and in third place in the National League West.

“We’ve just got to keep grinding,” Manny Machado told MLB.com.