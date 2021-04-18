Eric Hosmer runs to first after driving in the winning run in the Padres’ 5-2 in over the Dodgers. Photo credit: Screen shot, Bally Sports San Diego

The Padres finally broke through against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, capitalizing on a late error to salvage the final game of the series and win 5-2.

The teams played another tight ballgame, and were deadlocked at two runs apiece when Jurickson Profar opened the 8th inning by reaching on shortstop Corey Seager’s errant throw to first.

Eric Hosmer came up with two on – Fernando Tatis Jr. had worked a 3-2 count into a walk – and two out, a situation in which he thrives. He came through again, with a single to center that scored Profar to give the Padres a 3-2 lead.

“Those are moments I want to be in,” Hosmer said. “I don’t shy away from those moments at all.”

Tommy Pham, who saw a nearly certain game-tying hit fall into the glove of a diving Mookie Betts on Saturday, got another chance to drive in two, and this time it worked out. He sent a line drive down the left field line to score Tatis and Hosmer.

The Padres broke the Dodgers’ eight-game winning streak to conclude a series that lived up to the hype of baseball observers who’ve predicted that San Diego is ready to challenge Los Angeles’ supremacy in the National League West.

“It’s gonna be hard fought battles all year and this is just the first three,” Hosmer said.

The Dodgers scored first, as Chris Taylor hit a two-run shot to centerfield off starter Blake Snell in the 2nd inning.

Though Snell struggled, he made it through the 5th. The Padre ‘pen then proceeded to shut the Dodgers down.

Austin Adams, Craig Stammen, Keone Kela and Mark Melancon each went one inning, giving up just one hit. Kela got the win while Melancon logged his sixth save.

“For them to put up their zeros and keep us in the game was huge,” manager Jayce Tingler said.

Jake Cronenworth put the Padres on the board with a solo home run off Dodgers’ starter Trevor Bauer in the 4th.

The Friars tied it up when Bauer gave way to reliever Brusdar Graterol in the 7th. Manny Machado hit a sharp single, then Hosmer doubled him in.

Hosmer, who’s hitting .344, finished the day with two hits, two RBIs and one run.

The Padres pulled Trent Grisham – who collected his 2020 Gold Glove before Sunday’s game – from the lineup Sunday due to quadricep tightness.

The team begins a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:10 Monday. Joe Musgrove will take the mound against the Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff.

Then on Thursday, it all starts again. They head to Los Angeles for four more games with the Dodgers.

Center field's gold standard. pic.twitter.com/T9XxO8fvTQ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 18, 2021