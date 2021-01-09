Trey Pulliam Buzzer Beater Lifts Aztecs Over Nevada 69-67

Share This Article:

San Diego State couldn’t shake a pesky Nevada team for most of their Saturday contest, and when Grant Sherfield shot a three-pointer over Trey Pulliam with six seconds to go, the Wolf Pack had again tied the game, this time at 67.

But Pulliam took the inbound pass, sped up court and banked a shot off the glass, to give the Aztecs a buzzer-beating 69-67 win at Viejas Arena.

“This one will stick in my mind,” said coach Brian Dutcher.

With the victory, SDSU (9-2, 3-1 in Mountain West) took their two games against Nevada (8-5, 3-3) this week. They also again prevented the Wolf Pack from winning in San Diego, where Nevada hasn’t posted a victory since 1998.

Matt Mitchell scored 20 to lead the Aztecs, followed by Nathan Mensah with 15, including two free throws that had given his team a 67-64 advantage with 17 seconds on the clock.

Pulliam and Jordan Schakel scored seven each, but in timely fashion.

San Diego State had a nine-point lead with just over five minutes to play, but Nevada began eating away at it with a jumper by Desmond Cambridge. He followed with a three-pointer 20 seconds later to bring the Wolf Pack to within four, at 60-56.

With less than a minute left, Nevada tied the game at 62. Schakel, though, launched a three to break the stalemate with 36 seconds to go.

.@jordanschakel doing Jordan Schakel things. DEEP three. Aztecs lead by 3. pic.twitter.com/u4NfNPcy9i — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 10, 2021

Then Mensah made his key free throws, just ahead of Sherfield’s three, before the ball went to Pulliam.

“I knew I had four seconds, so I had four dribbles so I just tried to get it down and get it up on the rim,” the senior guard said. “I knew if I missed Nate or somebody or Matt would come try to clean it up.”

Pulliam and the Aztecs, after four games in eight days, have some time off before hitting the road to play Utah State at 6 p.m. Thursday.

It will be their first meeting since the Mountain West Tournament championship game last season when Utah State prevailed 59-56.

– Staff reports

