Yu Darvish at spring training. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Padres have their Opening Day starter – newcomer Yu Darvish.

Darvish, acquired from the Chicago Cubs in a December trade, will take the mound when the Padres begin the season at home at 1:10 p.m. next Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Manager Jayce Tingler said the choice came down to Darvish and another new face, Blake Snell.

“Honestly, it’s a really hard decision,” Tingler told 97.3 The Fan.

Tingler suggested that it’s likely that Snell, a former Tampa Bay Ray, will start Friday’s game, the second in a four-game set with Arizona.

If that’s the case, their one-two punch on the season will be a National League Cy Young Award finalist – as Darvish was last year – followed by an American League Cy Young Award recipient. Snell won in 2018.

Darvish, according to MLB.com, has enjoyed the honor of being Opening Day starter before, four years ago with the Texas Rangers.

He pitched against the Rangers Thursday, giving up four runs in three innings of work. He struck out four, but he also walked four.

The Padres have four games left in spring training, and wrap up camp Monday after a game against the Colorado Rockies.