SDSU Loses Game – And Possibly Matt Mitchell Too – Against Utah State

Share This Article:

San Diego State’s basketball team lost a big game to Utah State Thursday, but worse, they fear they could have lost Matt Mitchell.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The senior awkwardly extended his right leg with about six minutes left in the second half, going down writhing. He left the court under his own power, and did not return. After the game, he limped away with an ice pack wrapped around his knee.

Coach Brian Dutcher said that he was awaiting a firm diagnosis as Utah State’s medical staff stepped in to help evaluate Mitchell.

“I am concerned about Matt,” Dutcher said. “I hate to see him go down after such a great start to this season. Hopefully we’ll get him back, but I don’t know that.”

Matt Mitchell walking off under his own power postgame (and Utah State showing some good sportsmanship). pic.twitter.com/xg13tQC0Zi — Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) January 15, 2021

With the 57-45 loss, the Aztecs fell to 9-3 (3-2, Mountain West), while Utah State won their ninth straight, improving to 10-3 – and 7-0 in the conference.

Going into the game, SDSU had won 13 straight road games, while Utah State, on top of its recent winning streak, had enjoyed a 20-2 run at home over the past two seasons.

SDSU couldn’t get started, shooting 31.5% for the game. They also turned the ball over 16 times.

The Aggies logged even more turnovers, 18, but San Diego State was unable to capitalize.

.@jordanschakel has back to back treys and here we come. #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/ugzdKQi2J3 — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 15, 2021

“I thought we were in striking distance. But we didn’t make enough plays to stay there,” Dutcher said.

SDSU trailed for most of the game, and went into the break behind 33-20. They cut Utah State’s lead to five in the second half – the final time on a Jordan Schakel three nearing the 15-minute mark to make the score 38-33.

Nathan Mensah led the Aztecs with 13 points, followed by Mitchell with 10.

The Aztecs play the Aggies again at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in a nationally televised game, on CBS.

– Staff reports

SDSU Loses Game – And Possibly Matt Mitchell Too – Against Utah State was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: