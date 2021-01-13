San Diego State, King of the Road, Travels to Face Utah State, a Power at Home

Share This Article:

San Diego State makes its first conference road trip this week, traveling to face off with Utah State for two games beginning Thursday, and something will have to give.

The Aggies (9-3, 6-0 in Mountain West) have won eight straight games after a 1-3 start. But they are a power at home, going 26-2 in Logan over the last two years.

Yet San Diego State (9-2, 3-1 in MW) has gone nearly two years since last suffering a road loss, at No. 17 Nevada on Mar. 9, 2019.

See who can sustain their streak at 6 p.m. Thursday on CBS Sports Network. The teams play again at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on CBS.

The Aztecs and the Aggies last met for the Mountain West Conference tournament title last season as Utah State avenged two regular season losses by claiming a 59-56 win in Las Vegas.

SDSU concluded a stretch of four games in eight days Saturday with its third consecutive win, a 69-67 victory over Nevada to complete the season sweep.

Senior guard Trey Pulliam drove the length of the floor and hit a running floater as time expired to give the Aztecs the walk-off victory.

“I definitely think a shot like that is something that gives you momentum, not only personally, on his part, but definitely as a team too, and just having that motivation factor, and grinding it out and getting a win late,” said senior forward Matt Mitchell.

Pulliam now has 17 points, five rebounds and four assists in San Diego State’s last two games. Mitchell scored 20 points in both games against Nevada, going consecutive games with at least 20 points for the second time in his 110-game career.

Junior forward Nathan Mensah has scored in double figures in three consecutive games for the first time in his 58-game career. In his last three games, Mensah has 42 points, 21 rebounds and three blocked shots.

