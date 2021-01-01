UC San Diego’s Big West Bow Set Back Again Due to CSUN’s COVID-19 Case

Share This Article:

Cal State Northridge men’s basketball team began at least a 14-day pause of all activities following a positive COVID-19 test, the university said this week, a decision that affects UC San Diego.

CSUN canceled four games, including Big West Conference home games against UC Irvine Friday and Saturday. The team was to travel to San Diego to face UCSD next weekend.

The games will not be made up per Big West Conference policy.

The positive test was among what the university would only describe as the program’s Tier-1 group. The NCAA defines Tier-1 as those facing the highest exposure, consisting of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during training or competition.

It includes players, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

The Tritons again must wait for their first game as a member of the Big West Conference. UC San Diego (2-0) is now set to make its Big West debut Jan. 15 at UC Santa Barbara.

They’ve been dogged by challenges getting to the court at all.

Last week, the scheduled conference opener at Cal Poly was canceled due to a COVID-related pause with the Mustangs.

On Wednesday, UC San Diego scheduled a non-conference game against Santa Clara (6-2) for Saturday at Toyota Arena in Ontario. However, before the game could be announced, officials paused the Broncos program due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols involving the Santa Clara program.

– Staff and wire reports

