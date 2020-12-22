UC San Diego Builds Quick Lead to Win Season Opener Over St. Katherine

Share This Article:

UC San Diego rolled to a 77-51 win over Saint Katherine in the program’s first-ever game of Division I play.

The Tritons (1-0) built a 19-0 advantage less than five minutes into the game.

Grad transfer Jake Killingsworth scored 12 first-half points on 5-of-7 shooting. As a team, the Tritons scored 18 fast-break points and forced 14 first-half turnovers.

Four Tritons scored in double figures, led by Killingsworth with 15. Defensively, UC San Diego limited the Firebirds to 34% shooting.

All 14 active Tritons saw action in the opening win. Four Tritons scored their first collegiate points – Matt Gray, Jake Kosakowski, Bryce Pope and Jace Roquemore.

Senior point guard Mikey Howell is the only returning UC San Diego starter. Last season, he set a school record for assists in a season (215).

Of all Division I schools playing or intending to play a non-conference schedule, UC San Diego was the second to last to get started, as opponents’ COVID-19 concerns forced cancellation.

Only DePaul, on Wednesday, is slated to have a later non-conference opener.

UC San Diego returns to action at 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the Tritons host Saint Katherine in the second game of the two-game series. The contest will be broadcast on BigWest.TV.

– Staff reports

