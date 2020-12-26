UCSD’s Big West Debut Delayed by Cal Poly COVID-19 Positive Test

Due to a positive COVID test involving the Cal Poly men’s basketball program, UC San Diego’s upcoming games vs. the Mustangs in San Luis Obispo have been canceled.
Saturday’s game was slated to be the Tritons’ first-ever as a member of the Division I Big West Conference. Per conference policy, these games will not be rescheduled.
UCSD (2-0) is now set to begin Big West play Jan. 8 against Cal State Northridge at RIMAC Arena.
The Tritons’ season opener also was delayed due to COVID-19 issues within an opponent’s program
All the team’s home games will be broadcast live on ESPN3.
