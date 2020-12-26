Share This Article:

Due to a positive COVID test involving the Cal Poly men’s basketball program, UC San Diego’s upcoming games vs. the Mustangs in San Luis Obispo have been canceled.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Saturday’s game was slated to be the Tritons’ first-ever as a member of the Division I Big West Conference. Per conference policy, these games will not be rescheduled.

UCSD (2-0) is now set to begin Big West play Jan. 8 against Cal State Northridge at RIMAC Arena.

The Tritons’ season opener also was delayed due to COVID-19 issues within an opponent’s program

All the team’s home games will be broadcast live on ESPN3.

– Staff reports

UCSD’s Big West Debut Delayed by Cal Poly COVID-19 Positive Test was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: