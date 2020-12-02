San Diego State Pummels St. Katherine 83-41 to Improve to 3-0

Share This Article:

San Diego State (3-0) easily handled St. Katherine at home Wednesday, cruising to an 83-41 win.

The Aztecs began to pull away eight minutes into the game, beginning a 19-0 run that put them ahead 28-11. The Firebirds only scored one more field goal during the half, and once it was time for the break, SDSU led by 35.

Jordan Schakel had 16 points, followed by Terrell Gomez with 13, Keith Dinwiddie Jr. with 12 and Matt Mitchell with 10. Dinwiddie hit four three-pointers, while Schakel and Gomez had three each.

St. Katherine in San Marcos (1-1) competes in the California-Pacific conference.

Mitchell also earned Mountain West Conference Player of the Week honors for the Aztecs’ first two games of the season. He averaged 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victories over No. 22 UCLA and UC Irvine.

UCLA fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 following the loss, but SDSU did not break through, though several commentators had predicted they would make the list this week.

San Diego State also added a non-conference game this weekend, replacing Friday’s planned contest against San Diego Christian, which will be rescheduled.

They face Pepperdine at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Viejas Arena, a game that will air on YurView, channel 4 on both Cox and Spectrum cable, and via stream through goaztecs.com.

– Staff reports

