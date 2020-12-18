UCSD Cancels Sunday Season Opener, As SD Christian Faces COVID-19 Issues

Share This Article:

Due to COVID-19 testing concerns involving the San Diego Christian College program, officials canceled Sunday’s UC San Diego men’s basketball game vs. the Hawks.

The Tritons are now scheduled to open their season at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Saint Katherine.

San Diego Christian last played Monday, losing to The Master’s University. A day earlier, they lost to Cal State Fullerton.

CSU Fullerton announced Friday that a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a two-week quarantine in the program and the cancellation of three upcoming games.

When they open their season Tuesday, the UC San Diego men’s basketball team begins its transition to NCAA Division I play.

The Tritons planned three preseason games before beginning Big West Conference games Jan. 1. With the San Diego Christian contest canceled, two remain with Saint Katherine, which they also face Wednesday.

UCSD hadn’t played San Diego Christian since 2009. They last played St. Katherine in 2013. The Tritons won both games.

Three Tritons will opt out this season due to COVID-19 – senior forward Marek Sullivan, redshirt junior guard Tyrell Roberts and redshirt sophomore guard John Diener.

– Staff reports

