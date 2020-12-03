Aztecs Lose 2 Women’s Basketball Players For Year to Leg Injuries

Share This Article:

Guards Asia Avinger and Jayden Perez will miss the entire 2020-21 season due to leg injuries head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson announced this week.

“It’s a big blow to lose two key pieces in your backcourt, but we have to adapt,” Terry-Hutson said. “They are already rehabbing, and we look forward to having both of them back at full strength next season.”

Avinger, out of Cerritos, was named the preseason Mountain West Freshman of the Year, and was expected to play a large role on the Aztecs.

As one of the nation’s best 2020 combo guards according to espnW, and ranked No. 56 in the nation according to ESPN, she was the top recruit under Terry-Hutson.

Perez, a junior from Las Cruces, N.M., has appeared in 27 games off the bench the last two seasons and was set to assume a larger role.

The Aztecs (1-2) go on the road Saturday to meet the University of San Diego. The game begins at 2 p.m.

– Staff reports

