Astros Stay Alive, Beating Rays 4-3 to Extend ALCS at Petco to Game 5

American League MLB Postseason
Astro George Springer watching as his fly ball to left hits the Western Metal Supply Building. Photo credit: Screen shot, via TBS

The Houston Astros lived to play another day Wednesday as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3, to prevent a Rays sweep in the American League Championship Series.

Every game though remains a must win for the Astros, who still trail the Rays 3-1 in the best-of-seven series at Petco Park.

Jose Altuve – who had an error-free game despite key lapses in the ALCS – was responsible for the first two Astros’ runs.

He hit a first inning solo home run, then drove in Martin Maldonado in the third on a double. An inning later, Ray Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer to tie it up.

George Springer broke the tie in the fifth. With Maldonado on, he hit a monster shot to left that reached the fourth level of the Western Metal Supply Co.

The Rays gave the Astros a scare in the ninth, when Willy Adames doubled to score Joey Wendle, but Yoshi Tsutsugo lined out to Springer in right to end the game.

The teams meet again for Game 5 at 2 p.m. Thursday as postseason baseball continues at Petco. Baseball officials opted to rely on neutral sites in the playoffs due to the pandemic. The game airs on TBS.

– Staff reports

Astros Stay Alive, Beating Rays 4-3 to Extend ALCS at Petco to Game 5 was last modified: October 14th, 2020

