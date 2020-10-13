Renfroe, Another Ex-Padre, Lifts Rays to Commanding 3-0 ALCS Lead at Petco

Share This Article:

Ex-Padres continue to make their mark for the Tampa Bay Rays this postseason, as Hunter Renfroe took his turn Tuesday.

Renfroe, while pinch-hitting, knocked in two with a based-loaded double in the sixth inning at Petco Park as the Rays scored five to take the lead and go on to win 5-2.

Houston faces a must-win Wednesday to stay alive as they trail the Rays 3-0 in the American League Championship Series.

The Astros did themselves no favors during the decisive sixth as Jose Altuve – who had hit a solo homer in the first – made an error and reliever Enoli Paredes hit two Ray batters, Kevin Kiermaier and Willy Adames.

It’s not Hunter Renfrow, it’s Hunter Renfroe pic.twitter.com/wK2uPsDgTj — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 14, 2020

Renfroe stayed in the game in right field following Kiermaier’s hand injury, which gave him the opportunity after his run-scoring hit not to be outdone by teammate – and fellow ex-Padre – Manuel Margot, who hit a homer and made a stellar catch Monday.

Renfroe made two highlight plays of his own, one a potential game-saver.

His running, sliding grab of a sinking line drive hit by George Springer ended the seventh inning, leaving Springer to slam his helmet to the ground. He topped that in the eighth, making another sliding catch off Kyle Tucker to save at least two runs, as the Astros had loaded the bases.

The team play Game 4 at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday as postseason baseball continues at neutral sites due to the pandemic. The game airs on TBS.

