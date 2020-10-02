Padres Win 2nd Straight to Take Wild-Card Series, Will Face Dodgers in Next Round

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres, after being on the ropes 24 hours earlier, won their second straight over the St. Louis Cardinals Friday to take their wild-card series two games to one.

With the 4-0 win, the Padres earn the right to face the hated Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-five National League Division Series, which begins in Texas on Tuesday.

Eric Hosmer staked the Padres to a 1-0 lead in the fifth with a two-out double to left to bring in Fernando Tatis Jr., who also doubled.

They added to the lead in the seventh, as the Cardinals got careless, committing two errors, allowing two more Padres, Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham, to score.

Then for good measure, Cronenworth hit a two-out solo shot in the eighth to make it 4-0.

Early on, each team had their chances, but Cardinal starter Jack Flaherty and a series of Padre relievers shut the other side down.

Craig Stammen started for the Padres, and unlike Game 1 and 2 starters Chris Paddack and Zach Davies, kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard.

The Padres, with their depleted starting corps, given injuries to Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet, again relied on the bullpen. No pitcher went more than 1 2/3 innings – in this case Stammen. He gave way to seven others through eight.

Then Manager Jayce Tingler turned the ball over to Trevor Rosenthal, who’s been shaky in each of his post-season appearances. He gave up one run in Game 1, but ultimately earned the save in Game 2.

But in Game 3, he struck out the side, to give Austin Adams the win. Flaherty took the loss.

It was the Padres’ first post-season series victory since 1998. How far did they go then? All the way to the World Series.

To do so this year though, they have to make it past the rival Dodgers, the NL’s top seed. The other NL Division Series will pit the Florida Marlins against the Atlanta Braves.

Scoreless? Two outs? No sweat for the vet. pic.twitter.com/aTPp8H8iDT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 3, 2020

– Staff reports

