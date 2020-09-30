Padres Fall to Cardinals in Game 1 As Pitchers Take Hit On and Off the Field

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres took a hit before the game even started, then saw mistakes add salt to the wound, as they fell 7-4 to the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of their wild-card series.

That makes Thursday’s game a must-win if the Padres are to force a decisive Game 3 and keep their hopes alive for a long post-season run.

The pre-game blow? The Padres announced that top starters Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet will not be available during the series with the Cardinals.

The team left them off the playoff roster for the wild-card round, and general manager A.J. Preller told MLB.com he based the decision not just on the short term, but also future needs.

“We’ll take the weekend and re-evaluate where they’re at if we’re able to advance to the next round,” he said.

Though Manager Jayce Tingler expressed confidence in Chris Paddack, the Cardinals hit him hard and quickly.

He gave up three extra-base hits in the first inning, including a two-run shot to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, to leave the Padres trailing by 4-0.

Paddack settled down in the second, but gave up two more in the third before Tingler turned to the bullpen.

With the Cards attacking, Tingler said, Paddack “never got a chance or the ability to settle in.”

The guy who made this catch was born in 1998. pic.twitter.com/jUQINpAcMT — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 1, 2020

The Cardinals kept knocking at the door to pad the lead, but six Padres relievers, including Matt Strahm, Craig Stammen and Drew Pomeranz, kept the Padres within reach.

They did the “best they could at keeping us in the game,” Tingler said. “We dug just a little too much of a hole. We couldn’t get out.”

They indeed began climbing their way back with runs in the bottom of the first and second, but left men on too. Worse, they twice ran themselves out of innings.

They threatened seriously in the sixth and the eighth. Each time, Jake Cronenworth was on base and each time the rookie committed himself with the ball in play, giving the Cardinals the opportunity to stall Padre rallies.

"We've got to come out and play our best game of the year tomorrow." Jayce Tingler talks after the Game 1 loss to the Cardinals.#FriarFaithful | @Padres pic.twitter.com/telBGy9D9Y — Fox Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) October 1, 2020

After an Austin Nola sacrifice fly in the sixth to score Tommy Pham and make the score 6-4, Goldschmidt cut off the throw from Dexter Fowler in right to take down Cronenworth at third.

In the eighth, Cronenworth took too big a lead off third as Trent Grisham attempted to leg out a ball fielded by Goldschmidt. In the ensuing rundown, Cronenworth headed back to third, as Jurickson Profar also took the base. After Yadier Molina tagged them both, the umpire called Profar out.

“You can make a play on defense that will win the game,” Goldschmidt told ESPN after the game. “It’s something we take a lot of pride in.”

Aware of the mis-steps and lost chances, Tingler said his team must “wash this off, now that our our backs are against he wall.”

On Thursday, he added, “Let’s find out who we are.”

