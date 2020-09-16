Dodgers Thwart Comeback Attempt to Take Series From Padres With 7-5 Win

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres dropped the final game of their big three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, despite bringing the tying run to the plate in the ninth.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Dodgers won 7-5, though Trent Grisham came up after Jurickson Profar singled to drive in Jorge Ona, who had been hit by a pitch. But Dodger reliever Pedro Baez induced Grisham, who could have drawn the Padres even, to foul out.

Starter Adrian Morejon (2-1) took the loss.

“At the end of the day, we got in maybe too big of a hole just to overcome,” Padres skipper Jayce Tingler told Fox Sports San Diego after the game.

Just call him Jason Jason Castro Castro because the man is a doubles machine.#FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/1XDmZ68Od7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 16, 2020

After enjoying a win, 7-2, to open the series, the Padres lost Tuesday’s game, 3-1 to end their 8-game winning streak.

The Dodgers, the first team to clinch a playoff berth with Wednesday’s win, lead the National League West by 3.5 games. Along with the Padres, they have the only winning records in the division.

Profar and Manny Machado hit homers in the finale. The Dodgers though, held Fernando Tatis Jr. in check for the series, limiting him to one hit in 12 at-bats.

The Padres take to the road for the remainder of the season, against the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.

After an off-day Thursday, they open a three-game set in Seattle. Officials postponed two games with the Mariners and the Giants this week due to poor air quality caused by Washington’s wildfires, but the hope is that conditions will improve by the weekend.

"Today we got beat in almost all areas of the game… We didn't play as clean as we have been defensively." Jayce Tingler talks after the series loss.#FriarFaithful | @Padres pic.twitter.com/LoaopdJQkz — Fox Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 16, 2020

– Staff reports

Dodgers Thwart Comeback Attempt to Take Series From Padres With 7-5 Win was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: