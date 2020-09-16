Dodgers Thwart Comeback Attempt to Take Series From Padres With 7-5 Win

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Baseball National League
Manny Machado, who homered in Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Photo credit: @padres, via Twitter

The San Diego Padres dropped the final game of their big three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, despite bringing the tying run to the plate in the ninth.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The Dodgers won 7-5, though Trent Grisham came up after Jurickson Profar singled to drive in Jorge Ona, who had been hit by a pitch. But Dodger reliever Pedro Baez induced Grisham, who could have drawn the Padres even, to foul out.

Starter Adrian Morejon (2-1) took the loss.

“At the end of the day, we got in maybe too big of a hole just to overcome,” Padres skipper Jayce Tingler told Fox Sports San Diego after the game.

After enjoying a win, 7-2, to open the series, the Padres lost Tuesday’s game, 3-1 to end their 8-game winning streak.

The Dodgers, the first team to clinch a playoff berth with Wednesday’s win, lead the National League West by 3.5 games. Along with the Padres, they have the only winning records in the division.

Profar and Manny Machado hit homers in the finale. The Dodgers though, held Fernando Tatis Jr. in check for the series, limiting him to one hit in 12 at-bats.

The Padres take to the road for the remainder of the season, against the Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.

After an off-day Thursday, they open a three-game set in Seattle. Officials postponed two games with the Mariners and the Giants this week due to poor air quality caused by Washington’s wildfires, but the hope is that conditions will improve by the weekend.

– Staff reports

Dodgers Thwart Comeback Attempt to Take Series From Padres With 7-5 Win was last modified: September 16th, 2020 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss