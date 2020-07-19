Share This Article:

As the San Diego Padres prepare for their first summer camp game Monday, MLB.com reports the team is considering every avenue when it comes to the pitching staff.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Everything is on the table,” manager Jayce Tingler told MLB as reporters sought specifics.

The Padres face the Los Angeles Angels at 6:10 p.m. Monday at Petco Park, and again Wednesday in Anaheim (fans will not be allowed to attend due to the pandemic). Their season opener, against the Arizona Diamondbacks, follows Friday at home, also at 6:10 p.m.

As the team embarks on the 2020 season, some of the options for starters and the bullpen, according to MLB, include:

Chris Paddack and Dinelson Lamet serving in traditional starting roles, perhaps joined by Garrett Richards.

Zach Davies may make the rotation too, as well as Cal Quantrill, Joey Lucchesi or touted prospect Adrian Morejon.

Matt Strahm and Drew Pomeranz could log long stretches in games, even out of the bullpen.

Late in the game, not so much is on the table – the Padres will rely on new acquisition Emilio Pagan and Kirby Yates.

The team added another reliever, Tim Hill, to the mix this week following a trade with the Kansas City Royals. The Padres gave up outfielder Franchy Cordero and pitching prospect Ronald Bolaños in exchange, reported MLB.

Hill, 30, a left-hander, posted a 3.63 ERA in 46 games last year.

Not that it wasn’t a hard trade. General manager A.J. Preller told MLB that Cordero was “just an A-plus person, (a) first-class individual.” The player, 25, bid the organization a fond farewell:

– Staff reports

Padres Look at All Pitching Options on Eve of 2020 Season – And Acquire New Lefty Too was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: