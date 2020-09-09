England Rugby Team Coach Eddie Jones Joins SD Legion As Consultant

Share This Article:

The San Diego Legion rugby team welcomed England National Team Head Coach Eddie Jones Wednesday as a consultant for the team’s operations both virtually and in person.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“My primary commitment remains to my England duties and other international commitments, but I have a passion for growing the game of rugby,” Jones said. “I was very impressed by the vision and ambition shown by San Diego and its ownership in delivering a professional rugby outfit with the clear aim of winning trophies. I am excited to support them in that endeavor.”

Jones has coached the England side since 2015, leading the Three Lions to a Grand Slam in the 2016 Six Nations Championship and a Rugby World Cup Final in 2019.

San Diego Legion Chairman Darren Gardner said he was excited for the guidance Jones could offer the team.

“We want San Diego Legion to continue to build a world -class rugby organization and need to have everyone performing at their best,” Gardner said. “Eddie Jones is the benchmark for professionalism and global achievement in rugby, and we are confident he is the best person to help us do that. We are also very committed to winning a championship for San Diego, and we believe Eddie can play a key role in helping us to achieve that goal.”

Jones has more than 25 years of top tier and national team rugby coaching experience, including in Australia and Japan.

“Eddie brings rugby credentials, knowledge and experience that currently doesn’t exist in the U.S.,” SD Legion CEO and President Ryan Patterson said. “We are very focused on developing U.S. rugby at all levels. We are sure rugby players and fans right across the U.S. will be excited to welcome Eddie with open arms.”

Established in 2017, the San Diego Legion is one of Major League Rugby’s 13 professional teams in North America.

— City News Service

England Rugby Team Coach Eddie Jones Joins SD Legion As Consultant was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: