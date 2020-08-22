Cronenworth Joins Slam Club, As Padres Win 6th Straight, 13-2 Over Astros

Share This Article:

They’re at it again.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

After a day’s break from the slammin’ that has taken over the San Diego Padres, Jake Cronenworth joined his teammates in hitting the club’s fifth grand slam of the week.

The homer came in the very decisive second inning as the Padres pounded the Houston Astros 13-2. They hit six home runs on the night, including three by centerfielder Trent Grisham.

The Padres opened with two runs in the first. Then they dropped a series of bombs on the Astros the next inning, scoring nine – eight of them on home runs – and chasing starter Brandon Bielak.

Wil Myers led off with a solo shot, then with Cronenworth, who’d singled, and Jurickson Profar on, Grisham hit his second home run of the game, to make the score 6-1.

After another run crossed the plate, the Padres loaded the bases again, giving Cronenworth his second, even more productive at-bat of the inning.

He later told 97.3 The Fan that he was “just trying to put a good swing on a good pitch” when he took it out of the park.

Grisham added to his totals in the seventh, hitting his third home run. He finished the game with six RBIs. Manny Machado had a solo homer as well.

The Padres undoubtedly have given teams from Texas the business this week. The first four grand slams – off the bats of Fernando Tatis Jr., Myers, Machado and Eric Hosmer – came at the expense of the Texas Rangers.

The 10th Padre to homer three times in a game. Legen — wait for it — dary.#Padres x @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/NSJoEYAr2C — Slam Diego Padres (@Padres) August 23, 2020

With Hosmer’s shot, the Padres became the first team in major league history to hit grand slams in four straight games.

Saturday’s win, the Padres’ sixth in a row, allowed them to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their neighbor to the north is on a roll of their own, having won 10 of their last 11 games.

The Padres at 17-12, trail the Dodgers by four games in the National League West. They’ll send Adrian Morejon to the mound Sunday. Zack Greinke will start for the Astros to close out the series.

– Staff reports

Cronenworth Joins Slam Club, As Padres Win 6th Straight, 13-2 Over Astros was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: