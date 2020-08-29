As Trade Deadline Looms, Padres Add Bullpen Arm, Could Be in Market for More

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres added bullpen help Saturday, while also shifting pieces of their pitching staff on and off the injured list.

The team acquired Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals, giving up young outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named later.

Rosenthal, a right-handed reliever, has a 3.29 ERA this year, and seven saves. He also has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers.

Manager Jayce Tingler told MLB.com the new addition may be assigned “some of the tougher outs to get, later in the game.” That has been an issue, with closer Kirby Yates ailing and now sidelined, and Emilio Pagan not being as effective as hoped.

On the trade front, according to MLB.com, the Padres may not be done seeking more pitching. The trade deadline is 1 p.m. Monday.

The #Padres have acquired right-hander Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named later. Details: https://t.co/jpTz9jsi5i pic.twitter.com/2MwUeig34s — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 29, 2020

In other roster moves, reliever Drew Pomeranz left the IL after dealing with a strain in his pitching shoulder. Starter Adrian Morejon though, who had been set to take the mound Saturday, will move over to the IL.

Tingler said was unable to outline the reasons for Morejon’s IL stint.

“I can’t get into a lot of details with it, but I can say that we’re hopeful it’ll be a really short stint and he’ll be back with us shortly,” Tingler told MLB.com.

Meanwhile, the Padres lost to the Colorado Rockies, Saturday. Craig Stammen gave up a game-winning single to Daniel Murphy in the bottom of the ninth to give the Rockies a 4-3 victory.

With the loss, the team dropped to 5 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chris Paddack will start for the Friars Sunday, while Ryan Castellani gets the nod for the Rockies.

– Staff reports

