Must-See at the Ballpark? Why the Padres Are Making Baseball Take Notice

San Diego Padre fans – how nice is this, after years of also-ran status?

MLB.com this week counted off nine reasons to prove “why the Padres are (baseball’s) Must-Watch Team.”

Tops among them, one Fernando Tatis Jr., whose 2020 play is making observers draw a remarkable comparison.

To whom, you ask? How about the game’s reigning superstar, Los Angeles Angel Mike Trout? Through their first 100 games, Tatis’ numbers more than stand up to Trout’s.

Tatis Jr. – .320, 30 home runs, 70 RBI

Trout – .302, 15 home runs, 52 RBI

Through 100 career games:#Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. – .320/.385/.625, 76 R, 17 2B, 7 3B, 30 HR, 70 RBI, 20 SB Mike Trout – .302/.360/.497, 72 R, 21 2B, 3 3B, 15 HR, 52 RBI, 27 SB Alex Rodriguez – .283/.315/.488, 53 R, 23 2B, 2 3B, 14 HR, 58 RBI, 9 SB — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) August 9, 2020

Tatis is hitting .304 this season with eight homers, 24 hits and 18 RBIs. He ‘s among the Major League leaders in home runs, RBI’s and stolen bases.

But the shortstop isn’t the only bright sign for the team, according to the report. Reliever Drew Pomeranz has four saves in nine games, while starter Dinelson Lamet, posting a 1.61 ERA, has two wins. Lamet, the report said, may “be the best pitcher you don’t know.”

For six other pro-Padre stances, see MLB.com. In addition, the Athletic (paywall) concurred with the report, concluding that “there may be no team that’s more fun to watch” than the Pads.

San Diego closed out its four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, losing 11-2, after starter Chris Paddack (2-2) went just three innings, giving up half of the Dodgers’ six home runs. Reliever Luis Perdomo gave up the other three.

Dodger Mookie Betts hit three homers in the laugher.

The Padres (11-9), who earned a series split in L.A., continue their road trip with a stop in Arizona. Lamet (2-0) takes on Merrill Kelly (2-1) in the opener of the three-game series at 6:40 p.m. Friday.

– Staff reports

Must-See at the Ballpark? Why the Padres Are Making Baseball Take Notice was last modified: by

