Padres, Thanks to Machado’s Grand Slam, Win 2nd Straight Over the Dodgers

The San Diego Padres took their second straight at Dodger Stadium Tuesday, while also trading with the Atlanta Braves for a familiar first baseman, according to reports.

The Padres, powered by Manny Machado’s third-inning grand slam, beat the Dodgers 6-2. With the win, the Padres tied the Dodgers for second place in the National League West, 1.5 games behind the Colorado Rockies.

The Padres capitalized on two Dodger miscues to score five in the third, giving starter Garrett Richards, who went six innings, the win. Jurickson Profar added a solo homer in the fifth to pad the lead.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Zach Davies (2-1) squares off against Dodger Julio Urias (1-0).

Meanwhile, MLB.com reported that the Padres sent cash to the Braves for Yonder Alonso, though the team has not formally announced the move.

Alonso played four seasons with the Padres through 2015, batting .271 with 27 home runs.

Alonso hit .199 with 10 homers in 2019, when he played for both the Chicago White Sox and Rockies. He’s also had stints in Cincinnati, Oakland and Cleveland.

He probably won’t be seen at Petco Park anytime soon, though, according to MLB. He will report to the Padres’ alternate site at the University of San Diego at least initially.

And he won’t just be reuniting with an old team. His brother-in-law? Tuesday’s hero – Machado.

