Tatis Jr. Wows League, Collects 1st NL ‘Player of Week’ Award As Padres Hit the Road

Baseball rewarded San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.’s electric play Monday with the Player of the Week award for the National League.

Tatis, 21, hit a home run in each game he played last week. With Sunday’s homer against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he also found himself tied for the Major League lead with New York Yankee Aaron Judge.

But that wasn’t all. He hit .435 during the week, with 10 hits.

He’s hitting .328 overall. He also leads or shares the lead in five National League batting categories, including homers, runs and RBIs.

“It’s a great feeling, especially after all that work we put in together in the last month, and here we are. I’m just happy, man.” Tatis told MLB.com.

Six minutes of Fernando Tatis Jr. being awesome is exactly what you need to brighten your day.

Injuries hampered Tatis’ rookie year in 2019. Nevertheless, he placed third in the NL Rookie of the Year race. It’s his first Player of the Week award, and the Padres’ first since 2017.

And his efforts haven’t gone for naught. The Padres are off to a 10-7 start. They trail the National League West leaders, the Colorado Rockies.

Oakland A’s pitcher Frankie Montas received the honor in the American League.

The Padres began a nine-game road trip Monday with a four-game series against Los Angeles Dodgers. In the opener, the Padres drew closer to the second-place Dodgers, prevailing 2-1, with Cal Quantrill getting the win, and Drew Pomeranz the save.

Pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series (each game starts at 6:40 p.m.):

Tuesday – Garrett Richards (0-1) vs. Ross Stripling (3-0)

Wednesday – Zach Davies (2-1) vs. Julio Urias (1-0)

Thursday – Chris Paddack (2-1) vs. Clayton Kershaw (1-1)

– Staff reports

