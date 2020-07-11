Tatis, Pham Practice with Padres at Petco After Negative Coronavirus Tests

It was a return from a brief camp removal after he complained of headaches last week but tested (negative) for COVID-19.
He joined outfielder Tommy Pham— cleared for his return from a coronavirus bout — in a batting cage as the team was finally at full strength.
At the early morning practice, the empty stadium was silent except for the crack of fastballs hitting a handful of gloves.
Then scoreboards lit up and country music played, signaling the start of daily team practice for added players about 10 a.m.
Story continues below
Pham, 32, was cleared to begin working out with the team after recovering from coronavirus, manager Jayce Tingler said Friday. Major League Baseball said he passed a set of protocols — including two negative tests outside a 24-hour span and a doctor’s green light.
“It’s very important for me where I’m at in my career, as far as me still trying to build my resume for free agency or a possible extension,” Pham told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “Everything matters right now — this year and next year. I’m trying to separate myself from the other outfielders in (free agency).”
Acquired from Tampa Bay, Pham has a one-year deal with the Padres, with 2021 being his final year of arbitration before becoming eligible for free agency.
For the first since July 3 start of camp, the Padres on Saturday didn’t stage an intrasquad game.