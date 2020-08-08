Pitchers Patiño, Gore, Among 6 Padre Prospects Ranked in MLB’s Top 100

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres again placed six players among Major League Baseball’s 100 top-ranked prospects, including 2020 draftee Robert Hassell.

Newly minted major leaguer Luis Patiño has a spot on the list, released this week, as does fellow pitcher MacKenzie Gore.

Could Gore be the next Padre prospect to make it to the big club? MLB.com says probably not, after a slow Summer Camp, but described his upside this way: He has “a nasty four-pitch mix and a huge ceiling.”

Gore ranked No. 5 on the list, while Patiño came in at No. 28. Shortstop CJ Abrams filled the No. 26 slot.

Now that the Padres have called up Luis Patiño, what's the timeline for top prospect MacKenzie Gore? https://t.co/dFogOOVE0F pic.twitter.com/IG2o8oyX8C — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 6, 2020

Catcher Luis Campusano came in at No. 54, with outfielders Taylor Trammell at No. 62 and Hassell at No. 87.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco took the No. 1 slot.

MLB Pipeline also ranked the top 30 prospects for each club. For the Padres, the top-10 spots on the list are pitcher heavy, with, in addition to Gore and Patiño, Adrian Morejon, who debuted last year, Michel Baez and Ryan Weathers.

Patiño took the mound at Petco Park Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers did not welcome him to the majors kindly. He gave up three runs and three hits in two innings, but he also struck out two.

– Staff reports

