Rookie Luis Patiño Joins Team, As Padres Try to Take Series With Dodgers

The San Diego Padres called up pitcher Luis Patiño, another one of their highly regarded prospects, Tuesday.

“This is the moment I’ve been working for since I signed in 2016. It’s the goal that I’ve had. It’s really great to see the fruits of my labor coming to fruition here, knowing all the work that I’ve put in is being realized,” Patiño, 20, told MLB.com.

The Padres sent another pitcher, David Bednar, to their alternate training site to make room for Patiño.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler had nothing but praise for Patiño and his versatility.

“He’s on a roll right now,” Tingler told MLB. “He’s got a lot of flexibility in his game … He can give us length, he can give us a short burst.”

It appears like Luis Patiño can throw his fastball at roughly 200 MPHpic.twitter.com/W1y37uiih8 — Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) August 4, 2020

Patiño posted a 2.35 ERA during his three minor-league seasons.

The Padres (7-5) conclude their three-game series at Petco Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers (8-4) at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, when Garrett Richards takes the mound against Ross Stripling.

The teams split the first two games, with the Dodgers prevailing Tuesday, 5-2. The Padres trail the second-place Dodgers by a game in the National League West.

– Staff reports

