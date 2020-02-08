Padres Acquire Reliever Pagan, Send Margot and Prospect to Rays

Posted by on in | 2 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
National League West MLB
Emilio Pagan in the Rays’ game vs. the Baltimore Orioles in July 2019. Photo credit: Keith Allison, via Wikimedia Commons.

The San Diego Padres strengthened their bullpen Saturday, trading for American Leaguer Emilio Pagan, according to MLB.com.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The Padres sent Manuel Margot and a minor leaguer, Logan Driscoll, to the Tampa Bay Rays for Pagan, who saved 20 games last year.

Pagan, 28, will join a bullpen led by closer Kirby Yates, who led the Major Leagues with 41 saves in 2019.

Margot, 24, hit .234 in 151 games last year, but is well regarded for his outfield play. The Padres drafted Driscoll last year.

The Padres had been part of the talk around a more high-profile trade this week. They had pursued Boston outfielder Mookie Betts, though the Los Angeles Dodgers’ acquisition of the star has stalled.

– Staff reports

Padres Acquire Reliever Pagan, Send Margot and Prospect to Rays was last modified: February 8th, 2020 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss