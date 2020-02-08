Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres strengthened their bullpen Saturday, trading for American Leaguer Emilio Pagan, according to MLB.com.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Padres sent Manuel Margot and a minor leaguer, Logan Driscoll, to the Tampa Bay Rays for Pagan, who saved 20 games last year.

Pagan, 28, will join a bullpen led by closer Kirby Yates, who led the Major Leagues with 41 saves in 2019.

Margot, 24, hit .234 in 151 games last year, but is well regarded for his outfield play. The Padres drafted Driscoll last year.

The Padres had been part of the talk around a more high-profile trade this week. They had pursued Boston outfielder Mookie Betts, though the Los Angeles Dodgers’ acquisition of the star has stalled.

The #Padres have acquired RHP Emilio Pagán from Tampa Bay: https://t.co/12V2ydSYSw pic.twitter.com/Hey5qxFW2K — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 9, 2020

– Staff reports

Padres Acquire Reliever Pagan, Send Margot and Prospect to Rays was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: