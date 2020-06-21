Share This Article:

Some prognosticators project Malachi Flynn, who declared for the NBA draft this spring, as a good bet for the second round.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

According to Yahoo Sports, the former San Diego State point guard “is a consistent shooter from deep and can get to the rim. He had a breakout year and showed NBA scouts he could score at all three levels …”

They also called Flynn, 22, “a little bit older than most prospects,” but said his shot mechanics “are polished and he’s experienced, so he could see some early playing time.”

Yahoo Sports also pointed to Duke’s Cassius Stanley and Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, as possible best bets in the round.

The NBA draft is set for October, after being postponed from June due to the pandemic.

Flynn led the regular-season Mountain West champions, as they remained undefeated for 26 games last season. San Diego State finished the season ranked No. 6 in the country in the Associated Press poll.

Matt Mitchell also declared for the draft, but could return to the Aztecs.

– Staff reports

Former Aztec Flynn Tabbed As Possible Second-Round Sleeper in NBA Draft was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: