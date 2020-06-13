Baseball Players From SDSU, UCSD, Carlsbad High Selected in MLB Draft

Share This Article:

Major League teams selected three San Diego college infielders and a local prep in baseball’s draft this week.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres earned kudos for their draft performance.

Local draftees, among more than 20 picks from California schools, included:

2nd round – Third baseman Casey Schmitt, San Diego State, by the San Francisco Giants. He hit .323 in the pandemic-shortened spring season.

3rd round – Shortstop Anthony Walters, another Aztec, by the New York Mets. He hit .271 in the spring.

5th round – Shortstop Thomas Saggese, Carlsbad High, by the Texas Rangers; and shortstop Shay Whitcomb, UC San Diego, by the Houston Astros. Whitcomb made a name for himself at the well-regarded Cape Cod League last year, according to UCSD.

In addition, MLB.com ranked the San Diego Padres among the top 6 teams coming out of the draft.

The Padres, according to the report, “came away with four of the best 75 prospects in the draft,” including their first-round pick, high school outfielder Robert Hassell III. MLB.com called him “the best pure hitter in the prep class.”

Two of the Padres pitching draftees, prep Justin Lange and Georgia player Cole Wilcox, both right-handers, have hit 100 mph on the speed gun, MLB reported.

Detroit, Florida and Colorado also had top draft classes, MLB said.

– Staff reports

