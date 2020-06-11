Padres Pick 2 College, 2 More HS Players as MLB Draft Wraps Up

Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres drafted two more high school players on the concluding day of Major League Baseball’s draft Thursday.

Their picks, per round:

2 – Andrew Caissie, who turns 18 next month, an outfielder from Burlington, ON in Canada.

3 – Cole Wilcox, 20, who played college ball at Georgia. The right-handed pitcher was picked by the Washington Nationals in the 2018 draft.

4 – Levi Thomas, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher, attended Troy College. He hails from Birmingham, AL.

5 – Jagger Haynes, who turns 18 in September, a left-handed pitcher out of West Columbus High in Cerro Gordo, NC.

The Padres drafted Robert Hassell III, from Franklin, TN, in the first round Wednesday. The outfielder, turning 19 in August, bats and throws left.

– Staff reports

With the 80th pick in the 2020 #MLBDraft, the #Padres have selected RHP Cole Wilcox from @BaseballUGA! pic.twitter.com/Zoi5LDAbi7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 11, 2020

With the 109th pick in the 2020 #MLBDraft, the #Padres have selected RHP Levi Thomas from @TroyTrojansBSB! pic.twitter.com/ksC9axY0MI — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 12, 2020

With the 139th pick, our last in the 2020 #MLBDraft, the #Padres have selected LHP Jagger Haynes from West Columbus High School in North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/hf51yI5UbV — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 12, 2020

