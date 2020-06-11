Padres Pick 2 College, 2 More HS Players as MLB Draft Wraps Up

Owen Caissie, out of Ontario in Canada. Photo credit:@Padres, via Twitter

The San Diego Padres drafted two more high school players on the concluding day of Major League Baseball’s draft Thursday.

Their picks, per round:

  • 2 – Andrew Caissie, who turns 18 next month, an outfielder from Burlington, ON in Canada.
  • 3 – Cole Wilcox, 20, who played college ball at Georgia. The right-handed pitcher was picked by the Washington Nationals in the 2018 draft.
  • 4 – Levi Thomas, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher, attended Troy College. He hails from Birmingham, AL.
  • 5 – Jagger Haynes, who turns 18 in September, a left-handed pitcher out of West Columbus High in Cerro Gordo, NC.

The Padres drafted Robert Hassell III, from Franklin, TN, in the first round Wednesday. The outfielder, turning 19 in August, bats and throws left.

– Staff reports

