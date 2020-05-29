Share This Article:

The men’s basketball programs at San Diego State and Arizona State begin a home-and-home series in the upcoming season, continuing a tradition that dates back more than 80 years.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Aztecs will travel to Tempe on Dec. 10, visiting Desert Financial Arena for the first time since the 2017 season. They have gone winless there for more than four decades.

Arizona State will play in San Diego the next year.

The Sun Devils hold an 18-10 advantage in the all-time series, which can be broken into two eras.

In the first 10 meetings, from 1937-58, the Aztecs went 7-3. In the last 18 games, from 1958-2017, SDSU only won three times.

When the series resumes, the Aztecs will be looking to snap a four-game slide dating back to the 2008 season. In games played on ASU’s home floor, San Diego State is 2-12 overall.

SDSU’s last victory in Tempe was a 77-74 triumph on Jan. 7, 1978.

San Diego State enters the fall coming off a 30-2 campaign in which they won 26 straight on the way to taking the Mountain West Conference regular season crown.

The team finished the season ranked No. 6 in the nation but missed out on the NCAA Tournament when officials canceled March Madness due to the coronavirus.

– Staff reports

SDSU-Arizona State to Meet in Fall in Tempe, Where Aztecs Haven’t Won in 40 Years was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: