Sales Campaign for Luxury Suites, Seating at Aztec Stadium Begins

The San Diego State Athletic Department this week began the official sales campaign for Aztec Stadium, the multi-purpose venue to be built in Mission Valley.

The effort launched Monday with the exclusive Founders program. It includes a game day hospitality space that features four suite- and 48 club-seat options.

Founders members’ benefits include tickets to every Aztec football game as well as nearly every event in the stadium. They can expect upscale food and beverage service and parking adjacent to the premium entrance.

“Our team looked at numerous Founders programs over the last few years and together with our architect captured the best elements from each,” SDSU Director of Athletics John David Wicker said. “We feel like we have created quite possibly the best hospitality program in college athletics when it comes to not only the fan experience, but also the diversity of events we expect to attract. There’s simply nothing else like it within the collegiate landscape at this time.”

The Aztec Club, the fundraising department of SDSU Athletics, will lead the sales campaign. Current Aztec Club members will have the first opportunity to secure seating.

During the next year, those members, along with season ticket holders, will have the opportunity to meet in person or virtually with SDSU representatives. Members of the Aztec Stadium Insiders List will follow, before sales open to the general public.

Luxury suites, loge boxes, club seating and priority seating are some of the other features of the stadium design. Planners expect Aztec Stadium to open in the fall of 2022.

The initiative has already received over $30 million in benefactor support. That includes a $15 million lead gift from San Diego philanthropist Dianne L. Bashor.

– Staff reports

