San Diego State Extends Hoops Coach Terry-Hutson Through ’23-24 Season

San Diego State women’s basketball head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson signed a contract extension to stay with the program through 2024.

“I am very proud to represent this amazing institution and athletic department,” Terry-Hutson said. “I am grateful to have coached and continue to coach such amazing student-athletes.”

This year’s Aztecs completed the season at 9-9 in conference, tied for fifth place in the Mountain West. That’s their best finish under Terry-Hutson, who wrapped up her seventh season.

SDSU has improved their record in conference play in each of the last three seasons.

Director of Intercollegiate Athletics John David Wicker described the growth in the program as “readily apparent.”

Sophia Ramos and Taylor Kalmer earned All-Mountain West recognition this year, the first time SDSU has had two honorees under Terry-Hutson.

The Aztecs also finished with 14 wins, tying a career-high for the coach. Their 35.8% average from the three-point line was SDSU’s best since 1992 and the second-best in school history.

This fall, the team welcomes back Ramos and eight others. SDSU also will have five newcomers including Mercedes Staples, a transfer from Minnesota, and Asia Avinger, the highest-rated recruit to commit under Terry-Hutson.

– Staff reports

