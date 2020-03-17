Rivers Departs Chargers for Colts, While His Old Team Takes Run at Tom Brady

Share This Article:

They’re not in San Diego anymore, but old habits die hard so locals who still follow the Los Angeles Chargers might have been excited by the team’s pursuit of superstar quarterback Tom Brady.

Alas, like many things for the Chargers, it did not work out. Meanwhile, their 16-season relationship with Philip Rivers is officially over, as he is expected to sign with Indianapolis, according to ESPN.

With those changes afoot, the Chargers, according to NFL Media, directed their interest toward Brady, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins.

Longtime NFL writer Jim Trotter tweeted Tuesday that “The Chargers made a serious run at Brady, but, barring a change of heart by the quarterback, the team believes it is out of the running for him.”

I’ve been saying for two days I believe the Chargers are the best fit for Brady – and I still believe that. But I’m told the Brady camp has led the Chargers to believe he is going to stay back East because of family considerations. #StayTuned — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 17, 2020

Several outlets, including NFL Media and ESPN reported that Brady, spurred by the desire to keep his family back east, opted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady also tweeted his gratitude to his old club Tuesday, thanking them for “the last twenty years” of his life.

A future Hall of Famer, Brady, in addition to his Super Bowl wins, was named MVP in four of those games and was recently singled out as one of the top quarterbacks on the NFL’s “All-Time Team.”

Rivers set numerous franchise records with the Chargers, including throwing for 300-plus passing yards in 62 games. That ties him with Hall of Famer Brett Favre for fifth in NFL history. His 11 career 400-yard games are the most in Chargers history and fifth in league record books.

How did Tom Brady to the #Bucs come together? pic.twitter.com/xI7DRih1Sg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

He took the field most of his career as a San Diego Charger. The team completed its final season in San Diego in January 2017.

– Staff reports

