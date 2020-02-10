Quarterback Philip Rivers Leaving Chargers to Become Free Agent

Share This Article:

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that respected quarterback Philip Rivers will enter free agency and not return to the team for the 2020 season.

“After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties,” said General Manager Tom Telesco. “As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.”

Rivers was popular with fans when the Chargers were San Diego’s team, and ranks ninth in NFL history with 123 regular season victories as a starter.

“I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the last 16 years,” said Rivers. “We had a lot of great moments, beginning in San Diego and then finishing in LA. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best moving forward.”

The Chargers won five games and lost 11 in the last season, ranking last in the AFC West. Next year they will move into a new stadium in Inglewood, along the the Los Angeles Rams.

