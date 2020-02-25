SDSU Surges Late, Beating Back Colorado State Challenge to Win 66-60

San Diego State returned to the court Tuesday after their first loss of the season and found themselves tested again, this time by Colorado State.
Unlike Saturday against UNLV, though, they escaped, riding a late run to a 66-60 win. They improved to 27-1, while Colorado State fell to 19-11.
No. 5 SDSU easily beat the Rams 79-57 in their first meeting, on Dec. 4. That was not the case on Senior Night, for their final home game at Viejas Arena this season.
After the Aztecs got out to a quick lead, the Rams went on a 17-2 run to go up 19-13. Freshman Dischon Thomas made his first two three-pointers of the season to lead Colorado State scorers in the half with nine points.
San Diego State, known for its defense, allowed the Rams to shoot 50% in the half, while going cold again on the offensive side. They shot just 36%, while Malachi Flynn had only two points in the half, on free throws.
But he recovered late, leading the Aztecs with 17 points, and shooting a three-pointer that capped a 13-0 run. Jordan Schakel also hit a three with under five minutes remaining to put San Diego State up for good.
Matt Mitchell, who had 15 points, acknowledged after the game to CBS Sports Network that the team has weaknesses to work on. He added, however, that he and his teammates showed “we had a lot of fight” in the comeback win.
It’s been far easier up to this point. SDSU is the fourth team to go 26-0 since the 2010-11 season, the best start since Gonzaga’s 29-0 run, in 2016-17.
The Aztecs wrap up their regular season at Nevada at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Mountain West tournament follows in Las Vegas beginning March 5.
– Staff reports
