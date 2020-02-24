Padres 1-1 in Early Going in Spring; Also, Sign Dozier to Minor-League Deal

Share This Article:

Former San Diego State ballplayer Ty France, working to show his versatility, has a fan in new San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler.

“I love his bat. He’s strong, he stays in the zone,” Tingler told NBC San Diego.com.

France played at SDSU from 2013-15 and is trying to make the club out of spring training. He told NBC San Diego that the Padres have watched his progress all over the infield and even catching.

In 69 games with the Padres last year, he hit .234 with seven home runs. He made it up to the big club after excelling in AAA-El Paso.

Homering in your first spring AB is what the experts call "locked in." 🔐#PadresST pic.twitter.com/appXoYFlkh — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 24, 2020

The Padres have gone 1-1 in their first two spring games after rain washed out Saturday’s opener. They fell to the Kansas City Royals Monday 8-5.

They play the Athletics at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The team also signed former Washington Nationals infielder Brian Dozier to a minor-league contract. He was part of the Nationals World Series-winning team last year.

– Staff reports

