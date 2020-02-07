UCSD Women’s Basketball Logs 10th Straight Win to Hold On to 1st Place

Share This Article:

The No. 20 UC San Diego women’s basketball team outlasted Chico State 69-61, in overtime this week to pick up its 10th consecutive win and remain in first place in the conference.

With the victory, the Tritons improved to 18-4 on the season and 14-3 in California Collegiate Athletic Association play. The Wildcats fall to 12-9 overall and 8-7 in conference action.

The Tritons and Wildcats were neck and neck throughout the first two quarters, with five lead changes.

UCSD outshot and out-rebounded Chico State in the first 20 minutes, but was uncharacteristically sloppy too. Entering the game ranked fifth in the nation with just 11.7 turnovers per game, the Tritons committed 10 during the first half.

The Wildcats capitalized with 11 points, and at halftime, UC San Diego held a slim 33-32 lead.

The teams continued to battle and with under two minutes to go, the Wildcats tied the game at 61-61. Neither team scored in the remainder of regulation, forcing overtime.

UC San Diego quickly grabbed the lead in overtime, as Tyla Turner knocked down a 3-pointer 20 seconds in. The Tritons put up five free throws the rest of the way while holding the Wildcats scoreless.

Sydney Brown led the way with a game-best 18 points. Brown’s nine rebounds were also a team high.

“I thought Tyla Turner and Brianna Claros were particularly good tonight. Bri did a great job defending their leading scorer, challenging every shot that she took. Syd Brown also had a great night and was a big contributor offensively,” said coach Heidi VanDerveer.

The Tritons return for their final home stand of the regular season Thursday The action begins at 5:30 p.m. as they host Cal State Dominguez Hills at RIMAC Arena.

– Staff reports

