UCSD Women’s Hoops Takes Down Conference Leader Cal State East Bay 70-58

The UC San Diego women’s basketball team enjoyed a home win Saturday, defeating conference-leading Cal State East Bay, 70-58, at RIMAC Arena.

With the win, the No. 22-ranked Tritons improve to 9-4 on the season and 5-3 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

The Pioneers fall to 11-4 overall and 7-2 in the conference.

The two teams traded baskets throughout most of the second quarter, but in the final two minutes before the half, the Tritons took over. Capitalizing off of three trips to the free throw line and a layup by Brianna Claros, the Tritons finished off on an 8-0 run to lead 28-26.

After a seesaw second half, the Tritons outscored the Pioneers 28-22 in the final 10 minutes for the win.

Julia Macabuhay scored a career-best 26 points. As a team, the Tritons finished the night 26-for-30 at the free throw line.

Isabelle Parker led the Tritons with nine rebounds.

Along with Parker, Madison Baxter, Emily Cangelosi and Kendal Ellenbeck all recorded the first starts of their Triton careers against Cal State East Bay.

The Tritons hit the road to face Stanislaus State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

