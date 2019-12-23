Following Lopsided Weekend Win, Aztecs Again Rise in National Polls

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Aztecs Mountain West NCAA
The SDSU basketball team rose again in the national polls. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, goaztecs.com

San Diego State continued its rise in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, as the men’s basketball team enjoys its unblemished season.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The Aztecs, at 12-0, ranked at at No. 14 in the Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the AP poll.

Auburn, also undefeated, ranked at No. 8 in both polls.

Gonzaga and Ohio State sit in the top two spots in both polls. Louisville takes third on the AP list, with Duke filling the No. 3 spot in the Coaches Poll.

San Diego State returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday at home at Viejas Arena against Cal Poly. The Aztecs rolled over Utah 80-52 on Saturday.

– Staff reports

Following Lopsided Weekend Win, Aztecs Again Rise in National Polls was last modified: December 23rd, 2019 by Editor

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss