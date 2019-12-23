Following Lopsided Weekend Win, Aztecs Again Rise in National Polls

Share This Article:

San Diego State continued its rise in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, as the men’s basketball team enjoys its unblemished season.

The Aztecs, at 12-0, ranked at at No. 14 in the Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the AP poll.

Auburn, also undefeated, ranked at No. 8 in both polls.

Gonzaga and Ohio State sit in the top two spots in both polls. Louisville takes third on the AP list, with Duke filling the No. 3 spot in the Coaches Poll.

San Diego State returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday at home at Viejas Arena against Cal Poly. The Aztecs rolled over Utah 80-52 on Saturday.

In case you want to see some highlights of what really happened in STAPLES on Saturday afternoon…enjoy.#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/tCNGvZg3hq — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) December 22, 2019

– Staff reports

