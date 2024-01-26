A view of the downtown tracks at Beech Street. Photo credit: Screen shot, Google Street View

The city of San Diego said late Friday that it has completed the required work and submitted documentation to federal officials in order to reinstate the downtown Quiet Zone.

The Federal Railroad Administration had sought improvements at 12 intersections to allow the Quiet Zone to resume.

Without the designation, trains have been required to sound their horns when approaching highway-rail grade crossings through a series of downtown roadways, including Laurel, Grape, Cedar, Beech, Ash, G, Hawthorn, Market and Front streets, along with Broadway, Kettner Boulevard, First Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

As of Friday, the city created and installed more than 120 railroad crossing signs and completed all required improvements to road markings at crossings on those roads.

Field inspections of the improvements were completed by the railroad administration Thursday.

The city also completed the required traffic survey, or Average Daily Trip Count, to determine the number of vehicles entering the crossings daily. The data and other required documentation were part of the response submitted to federal officials for review.

In order for the Quiet Zone to be restored, the agency must review and approve the improvements completed by the city and provide a notice of reinstatement.

The city is communicating with the Federal Railroad Administration about timelines and will provide updates as they become available.

Inspectors discovered safety issues related to public crossings, traffic control devices and incomplete paperwork during a recent review.

Since 2012, 13 railroad crossings from Laurel to Fifth had been designated a quiet zone through the implementation of a sophisticated warning system utilizing lights and gates.